Sept. 23, 1957—Nov. 9, 2021

CORINTH — Melanie Jo Cooper, 64, of William Street, lost her battle with several medical problems, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 and went into the arms of the Lord.

Born on Sept. 23, 1957 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Edward McGourty and the late Rosemary (McElroy) Greenwood (Lawrence “Ronnie”).

Melanie graduated from Saratoga High School in 1975.

She married Philip J. Cooper on Sept. 28, 1976 in Greenfield Center and the couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

Melanie was employed in the medical field, first at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs and then for AIM Services as a group home aide at the Kings Road Home in Lake Luzerne for several years until her retirement.

Melanie’s family always came first and she liked to cook Christmas dinner for her family. She loved camping, traveling, vacations and loved listening to Elvis.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her son and angel, Brian Cooper, and her brother, Michael McGourty, and sister-in-law, Rose Wrobel.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 45 years, Philip Cooper of Corinth; include two children: Philip Cooper, Jr. (Ligia) of Las Vegas, NV and Shannon Warrington (Eric) of Corinth; her grandchildren that she adored so much: Philip III (whom she raised to be the young man he is today), Jasper (who always made her laugh), Isaac, Hayden, Bryan, Jr. (whom she always kept close to her heart); her niece, Jamie VanNostrand (Beatle) of South Corinth; and she is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Brill (Howard) of South Corinth; and several brothers-in-law; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Graveside Service will be held at noon, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth.

The family wishes to thank Jamie VanNostrand, Melanie’s niece, whom she loved so much for her constant medical care. The family cannot thank you enough.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or the charity of one’s choice.