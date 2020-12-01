PUTNAM STATION—Melanie Anne Granger, 50, of Putnam Station, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Glens Falls, January 22, 1970, she is the daughter of Barbara Bills and the late Frederick Riley, Jr.

Melanie was a graduate of Corinth High School. She was also a graduate of North Country College with a business degree and most recently, in May, she received her LPN degree.

Melanie was a resident of Ticonderoga and Putnam Station for most of her life. She was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for many years as a Customer Service Representative. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was pre-deceased by her father, Frederick Riley, Jr.; her brother, Frederick Riley III; and her mother-in-law, Sandra Granger.