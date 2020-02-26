Megan Elizabeth Van Winkle
0 entries

Megan Elizabeth Van Winkle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Megan Elizabeth Van Winkle

Nov. 30, 2001 — Feb. 18, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Megan Elizabeth Van Winkle, 18, gained her angel wings unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Nov. 30, 2001 at Albany Medical Center, she was the daughter of Douglas and Kristen (Pallozzi) Van Winkle.

Megan was an amazing young woman. She graduated from Queensbury High School in 2019 and was in her second semester at SUNY Adirondack. Megan was a talented artist and designed and painted a mural at Prospect School. She had many diverse interests including movies, drinking monster energy drinks, collecting American Girl Dolls, and love of the band Chemical Romance. She worked for the past two seasons at Six Flags Great Escape in the rides department where she was nominated for Outstanding Theme Park Employee in 2019.

Megan was predeceased by her maternal great grandparents, William and Barbara Shea and Carmen and Esther Pallozzi; great paternal grandparents, Mildred Seybolt and Alfredo and Josephine Castro.

Left to cherish her memory include her parents, Douglas and Kristen Van Winkle; her brother, David Van Winkle; her maternal grandparents, Barbara and Carmen Pallozzi; her paternal grandparents, DeO’linda and David Van Winkle; her aunt, Dr. Jennifer Long, DVM (Robert); her uncle, Dustin Van Winkle (Marcia); cousins, Army and Olivia Van Winkle; and a large extended family.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hour at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Sister Donna Irvine S.S.N.D., officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

Memorial donations in Megan’s memory can be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.

To view Megan’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Megan Van Winkle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News