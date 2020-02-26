Nov. 30, 2001 — Feb. 18, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Megan Elizabeth Van Winkle, 18, gained her angel wings unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Nov. 30, 2001 at Albany Medical Center, she was the daughter of Douglas and Kristen (Pallozzi) Van Winkle.
Megan was an amazing young woman. She graduated from Queensbury High School in 2019 and was in her second semester at SUNY Adirondack. Megan was a talented artist and designed and painted a mural at Prospect School. She had many diverse interests including movies, drinking monster energy drinks, collecting American Girl Dolls, and love of the band Chemical Romance. She worked for the past two seasons at Six Flags Great Escape in the rides department where she was nominated for Outstanding Theme Park Employee in 2019.
Megan was predeceased by her maternal great grandparents, William and Barbara Shea and Carmen and Esther Pallozzi; great paternal grandparents, Mildred Seybolt and Alfredo and Josephine Castro.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish her memory include her parents, Douglas and Kristen Van Winkle; her brother, David Van Winkle; her maternal grandparents, Barbara and Carmen Pallozzi; her paternal grandparents, DeO’linda and David Van Winkle; her aunt, Dr. Jennifer Long, DVM (Robert); her uncle, Dustin Van Winkle (Marcia); cousins, Army and Olivia Van Winkle; and a large extended family.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hour at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Sister Donna Irvine S.S.N.D., officiating.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.
Memorial donations in Megan’s memory can be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.
To view Megan’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.