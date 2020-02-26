Megan Elizabeth Van Winkle

Megan was an amazing young woman. She graduated from Queensbury High School in 2019 and was in her second semester at SUNY Adirondack. Megan was a talented artist and designed and painted a mural at Prospect School. She had many diverse interests including movies, drinking monster energy drinks, collecting American Girl Dolls, and love of the band Chemical Romance. She worked for the past two seasons at Six Flags Great Escape in the rides department where she was nominated for Outstanding Theme Park Employee in 2019.