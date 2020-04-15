× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 3, 1983 — April 10, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Megan A. Bly, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home in Virginia.

Born in Glens Falls on July 3, 1983, she was the daughter of Victoria (Hill) Bly and the late Kim Bly.

She was a graduate of Queensbury High School Class of 2001. Megan went on to college earning her bachelor's and master's degrees.

Megan enjoyed doing many things including spending her time with her family and friends.

Along with her dad, Megan was predeceased by her grandfather, Frank Bly.

Left to cherish her memories are her mother, Victoria Bly; her brother, Jason Bly and his wife, Amy; her niece and nephew, Evan Bly and Ayla Bly; her grandmother, Marilyn Bly; along with many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus burial and service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.To view Megan's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

