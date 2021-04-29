 Skip to main content
May Irene (Trevellyan) Wescott
May Irene (Trevellyan) Wescott

May Irene (Trevellyan) Wescott

July 19, 1939—Apr. 26, 2021

WHITEHALL — May Irene (Trevellyan) Wescott, 81, a longtime resident of Whitehall, then Dresden, died peacefully on April 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on July 19, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Weldron and Irene (Wilson) Trevellyan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, her sister Elaine Stone and grandson Christopher Adam Wescott.

Left to cherish her memory are son Bruce Wescott and daughter-in-law Betty; daughter Patricia Wescott; beloved grandson Luke Wescott; sister Ellen (James) Durant; and very special nieces: Erin Barber and Faith DeKeado.

She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1957. She later graduated with honors from Adirondack Community College where she majored in English and won awards for her writing.

May was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed and remain forever in our hearts.

At her request there will be no calling hours and services will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in May’s memory can be made to Isaac Griswold Library, 12 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be left at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

