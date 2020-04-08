Maxine R. St. Claire

Maxine’s family was the most important part of her life and she cherished every moment she had with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, especially all the birthdays and holidays. She loved attending and cheering at all the sporting events for her husband, children, and grandchildren which encompassed almost all her 87 years of life. She loved country music especially guitar when played by her granddaughter. Additionally, in her spare time Maxine could be found walking, riding her bike, gardening, sewing or knitting for family and friends or baking her unmatched famous Chocolate Chip cookies.

All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them. She will be terribly missed.

At Maxine’s request there will be no funeral home calling hours. There will be a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church followed by a burial service at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery on a date to be announced later in the spring.

Maxine requested that all memorial contributions be made in her name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

