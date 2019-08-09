July 16, 1934 — Aug. 6, 2019 GANSEVOORT — Maxine Munger, 85, of Leonard Street, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.
Born on July 16, 1934 in Fort Ann, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Elma (Darling) Brownell.
Maxine graduated from Greenwich High School.
On July 25, 1953, she married Frank D. “Pete” Munger in Greenwich.
For over 10 years, Maxine was a cook at the Georgian restaurant in Lake George, and later she was a cook at the Ramada Inn in Queensbury and the Sheridan in Saratoga Springs.
Maxine was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist in Wilton, where she was also in the Trinity Women’s group.
The most important thing in Maxine’s life was spending time with her family. She loved being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching them grow up. Maxine also enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family and friends.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank “Pete” Munger, who passed away on Jan. 14, 2006; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Frank Munger and his wife, Nancy, Brenda LaFountain and her husband, William, Tina Munger, Christopher Munger and his wife, Jody, Christina Kilburn and Tricia Shinn and her husband, Stace; her grandchildren, Kandi O’Hara, Jaime Munger, Allie Swears, Eran Swears and his wife, Amy, Phil Swears and his girlfriend, Nancy, Christopher Munger and Cody Munger, Nicholas Benson and his wife, Rebecca, Kayla McKittrick and her husband, Duell, Jeffrey Farley and Weston Farley; many great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank Brownell and his wife, Pam; her two sisters, Violet Tobin and Janice Frisbie; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 155 Ballard Road, Wilton, with the Rev. Jeffrey Stratton, pastor, officiating.
All are welcome to a gathering at the church, following the memorial service.
The family requests that floral tributes be sent to the church directly.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to The Trinity United Methodist Church, 155 Ballard Road, Wilton, NY 12831.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
