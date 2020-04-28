Maxine L. Fiel
May 30, 1923 — April 25, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Maxine L. Fiel, 96, passed away on Saturday morning, April 25, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 30, 1923 in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late William and Rowena (Burton) Stemple.

Maxine was a widely regarded independent writer and author. She penned the “Star Cast” column for Mademoiselle Magazine for more than 25 years. She was interviewed for her opinion on news and current events by many news outlets. She had published a game of Palmistry, “Touch” in conjunction with Parker Brothers in 1970 and was a renowned numerologist and astrologer.

Her enjoyments included nature, a love for animals, her children and was an avid reader.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, David Fiel and a sister, Bernice Novak.

Survivors include her daughters, Meredith Fiel (director of Adirondack Save a Stray) and her husband Kenneth Stoddard of Day, and Lisa Fiel of Manhattan; two grandchildren, Danielle Fiel and Sirell Fiel; and many great grandchildren.

Due to the current public health crisis, there are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Contributions in Maxine’s memory may be made to Adirondack Save a Stray to honor the work they do to save animals, 4880, Route 9N, Corinth, NY 12822, or a charity of one’s choice.

God called your name so softly

That only you could hear;

And no-one heard the footsteps

Of the angels drawing near.

Your face is always before me

Your voice I will never forget;

Your smile will linger forever

In my memories I see you yet.

Your voice keeps whispering gently

“Dear one, be brave and true.

At the end of life there’s sunshine;

I’ll be watching and waiting for you.”

So put your arms around her, Lord,

And keep her forever safe,

For she was someone special

And can never be replaced.

