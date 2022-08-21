Mavis Joyce Mahoney

Dec. 4, 1933 - Aug. 15, 2022

JOHNSBURG — Our beloved mother, Mavis Joyce Mahoney passed away at her home in Johnsburg on Aug. 15, 2022. Born on Dec. 4, 1933, she was the daughter of Cora Jane Hitchcock and the granddaughter of Anna and John Hitchcock.

She was the widow of Joseph Mahoney and enjoyed many retirement years with him in North Myrtle Beach.

She was the mother of: Richard B. Virgil (Susan), Nancy Virgil-Call (Harry), Joyce Virgil (Mark Morgan), and Anthony Virgil; sister of: Norma Jean Galusha and Millie Ordway; and grandmother of: Daniel and Mathew Virgil, Jeremy Morgan and Joseph Morgan. She leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews; her first husband Richard E. Virgil; and her cat Finn.

Mom held numerous jobs as a bookkeeper and in retail sales, retiring from Galusha and Sons Construction.

She loved traveling to bluegrass festivals with her friend Doris Savage, playing cards at the senior center in North Creek, traveling to the casinos, and watching and playing golf. She had many friends and all were dear to her. She loved children and all animals (except snakes!), and especially enjoyed watching the deer, turkeys and birds in her back yard.

She had a green thumb and could grow anything except the elusive zucchini! Dressed all in white she would can a bushel of tomatoes and emerge without a spec of red on her.

Mom loved a good time and joke right up to the end. She was always in cahoots with her cousin Carol Morse, and one of her last activities was letting great-grandson Aiden and neighbor Ella dye a blue streak in her hair. There was always a cold one for the boys in her fridge.

There was only one way to do things, Mom's way.

At Mom's request there will be no service. She did request a large party at a later date.

Donations can be made to any animal rescue or shelter of your choice.

