Jan. 1, 1942 — Oct. 17, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Maurice P. “Mo” SteMarie, 78, a resident of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Born on January 1, 1942 in LaPraire, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Harold and Germaine (Crevier) SteMarie.

On January 14, 1983, he married the love of his life, Candy Deyette. They enjoyed 37 wonderful years together. They were the love of each other’s lives and always together in everything they did. He will be deeply missed by her.

From 1962 to 1984, Mo worked for the Government of Canada Highway Department. After moving to this country, he was employed by Leon Deyette Paving and Elliott Septic Tank Company, both located in Kingsbury. Mo loved his jobs and felt fortunate to have made many wonderful friends during his employments.

He was such a kind man to everyone he met. Mo was the type of person who always put others before himself. He was a great friend with a keen sense of humor. Mo carried himself with effortless kindness and a sharp wit that made him a quick friend to those he met.