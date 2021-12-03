Aug. 27, 1943—Dec. 1, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Maurice K. “Mike” Squires, 78, of Glens Falls passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Born August 27, 1943 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Sidney and Alice (Bovee) Squires.

Mike was a 26-year employee, driving tractor-trailer for SCA Tissue in South Glens Falls.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially in Saranac Lake as well as camping. Mike’s greatest time was working on a ‘46 Chevy truck with his son Michael. He watched NASCAR and liked spending time at his home with his family and his dog, Ranger. Around the house, he was known as “Mr Fix It,” helping anyone who needed a hand.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Elwaine Booth; his daughter, Kelley Squires; his grandson, Mikey Squires, and brothers, Paul Squires and Hubert Squires.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joann Myers Squires, whom he married January 21, 1967; also surviving him are his three sons: Michael (Candace) Squires, of Queensbury, Francis Squires, of Glens Falls and Sid (Liza) Squires of MA; three grandchildren: Stephanie, Samuel and Steven; and three great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Noah and Skylar; his sister, Sydney Linendoll, of Salem; along with several nieces, nephews; in-laws, especially his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Terry and Bill Manney of Queensbury.

Graveside services will be held 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

No calling hours are scheduled.

Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.