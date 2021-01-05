Maureen Eileen Metcalfe

Aug. 1, 1945—Jan. 1, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Maureen E. (Randall) Metcalfe, 75, of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital. Born on August 1, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, Maureen was a daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Black) Randall.

She was raised and educated on Long Island. She graduated from Bay Shore High School in 1963 and continued her education, earning her Associates Degree from Suffolk Community College in 1965.

Maureen married George C. Metcalfe, Sr. in 1966 and lived in Ronkonkoma until moving to Nantucket, MA in 1971. They opened the Dory Restaurant in 1972 and the Dolphin Guest House in 1973. Maureen moved back to Long Island in 1976 with her three children George, Tim and Amy. She was employed by Southside Hospital in Bay Shore before moving to Glens Falls in 1988 where she fulfilled a long career in customer service with Travelers Insurance.

Maureen is remembered most for her kindness and as the best mom and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She was one of 13 siblings, an avid reader, loved to swim, and was always smiling.

In addition to her parents, Maureen was predeceased by a brother, Michael “Mickey” Randall.