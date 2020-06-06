June 28, 1954 — June 1, 2020
HAMPTON — Maureen Doris (Lynch) Young was born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 28, 1954 to Daniel and Doris (Stoodley) Lynch. She died peacefully on June 1, 2020.
She grew up in Medford, Massachusetts and attended Arlington Catholic High School and Mass Bay Community College, where she earned her Associate in Science in 1974. While she was working in a summer internship as a Veterinarian Tech in Bomoseen, Vermont, she met a dashing young motorcyclist at a party one night, James Patrick Young. The two never parted again. Jimmy and Maureen married on May 24, 1975 and built a house in Hampton, shortly thereafter.
Maureen had a gift for working with young children. She was a lead teacher at Head Start in Granville for over a decade. In her later career she worked as a family services coordinator for Rutland County, trekking into the snowy woods to work with children and their families. She was loved by her students, who often remembered her into adulthood and would excitedly stop her at the grocery store to say thank you. She loved to bake and made the best biscotti around. Maureen’s biscotti were a coveted Christmas gift, and her Thanksgiving pies and stuffing were a secret family treasure. She was a talented fiber artist, making beautiful cross-stitch art that graces the walls of her loved one’s homes.
Maureen is predeceased by her husband Jimmy, who died in 2013 as well as her brother Danny Lynch. She is survived by her children, Caitlin Young and Jordan Young; her siblings Madelyn Lynch and David Lynch; her grandchildren Autumn, Mandela, Qutayba and Calliope Alquaddoomi; her in-laws Connie Crosier and Timmy Young and many loved nieces and nephews.
Maureen and Jim will be laid to rest beside one another forever as they were in life. Their ashes will be interred at Miller Cemetery in Whitehall, a short distance from their lifelong home.
A celebration of life will be held outdoors at Maureen and Jimmy’s home, on Monday, June 8, beginning at 3 p.m. In consideration of the current risks from COVID-19, the event will be outdoors, and social distancing and hand sanitizing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to hayneshouseofhope.org.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., Whitehall, NY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.