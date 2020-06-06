Maureen (Doris) Lynch Young

She grew up in Medford, Massachusetts and attended Arlington Catholic High School and Mass Bay Community College, where she earned her Associate in Science in 1974. While she was working in a summer internship as a Veterinarian Tech in Bomoseen, Vermont, she met a dashing young motorcyclist at a party one night, James Patrick Young. The two never parted again. Jimmy and Maureen married on May 24, 1975 and built a house in Hampton, shortly thereafter.

Maureen had a gift for working with young children. She was a lead teacher at Head Start in Granville for over a decade. In her later career she worked as a family services coordinator for Rutland County, trekking into the snowy woods to work with children and their families. She was loved by her students, who often remembered her into adulthood and would excitedly stop her at the grocery store to say thank you. She loved to bake and made the best biscotti around. Maureen’s biscotti were a coveted Christmas gift, and her Thanksgiving pies and stuffing were a secret family treasure. She was a talented fiber artist, making beautiful cross-stitch art that graces the walls of her loved one’s homes.