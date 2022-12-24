Nov. 3, 1947—Dec. 15, 2022

QUEENSBURY — On Dec. 15, 2022, Maureen Bridget Worthing joined her family in Heaven, after a courageous battle with cancer. She left us holding her husband’s hand.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1947 to John and Leila (Lindner) Flood in Denver, CO. She was raised in Flushing, NY and attended Queens College, eventually settling in Queensbury in 1978. She married Thomas Worthing on Nov. 23, 1985. Together they raised three children.

Maureen worked for over 20 years in the Warren County Treasurer’s Office. Outside of work she enjoyed crafting, always having a handmade greeting card for everyone and every occasion. She very much loved volunteering at the food pantry for her church, Queensbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed listening to terrible music and was a lifelong NY Jets fan, although we never figured out why.

Maureen was predeceased by her parents, brother Jeff Flood and by her beloved son, Jake Hayden, who was the first to greet her on the other side.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Thomas Worthing of Queensbury; daughter, Alexandra (Scott) Ashe of Schenectady; son, Jed (Emilie) Hayden of South Glens Falls; granddaughter, Vanessa Hayden; sister, Sharon Flood; sister-in-law, Sue Worthing and her husband Jack Collier; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Flood; and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew.

Her family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Hoy, Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs, the staff at Glens Falls hospital who cared for her and of course, Hospice. We also want to especially thank Don and Lisa Lehman, Frank and Sue Klippel, Josh and Roz Tomis, Sharon Cedarstrom, Meg Hagerty, Sandy Lowder and Debbie Romanazzi for their kindness, compassion and friendship.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a short service at 3 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

There will probably not be any celebration after the services as we will be too overwhelmed. She was our light. She was crazy, she was sarcastic, she was the best. We will miss her so.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.