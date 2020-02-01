April 30,1952 — Jan. 29, 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Maura “Mo Mo” Posner, 67, of Homestead Road, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Jan. 29, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs.
Born on April 30, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Morton and Dorothy Posner.
Maura was a resident of AIM Services on Homestead Road in Saratoga and attended the day program at Saratoga Bridges in Wilton.
In 2016, Maura moved to AIM Services where she lived at Lindsay then later Homestead. In those four years Maura created very strong relationships with staff who quickly became her family. Maura enjoyed singing, painting, doing puzzles and getting her nails done. Five minutes with her and you would walk away saying one of her many different phrases. Maura was the type of person who came into a room and it would just light up. She had a contagious smile, sassy personality and could steal your heart in seconds. She was a true joy to be around and will be missed by her Lindsay and Homestead families. As Mo Mo would say for now, “Buh Bye”.
Maura is survived by her friends she resided with at Lindsay Road and Homestead Road, her close friend, Emily Barrett and all the staff who cared for her at both Lindsay and Homestead.
There will be no calling hours and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place in the spring at St Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Donations in memory of Maura may be sent to AIM Services, INC., 4227 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
