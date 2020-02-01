Maura “Mo Mo” Posner

In 2016, Maura moved to AIM Services where she lived at Lindsay then later Homestead. In those four years Maura created very strong relationships with staff who quickly became her family. Maura enjoyed singing, painting, doing puzzles and getting her nails done. Five minutes with her and you would walk away saying one of her many different phrases. Maura was the type of person who came into a room and it would just light up. She had a contagious smile, sassy personality and could steal your heart in seconds. She was a true joy to be around and will be missed by her Lindsay and Homestead families. As Mo Mo would say for now, “Buh Bye”.