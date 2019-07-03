July 22, 1954 — June 29, 2019
“What One Person Can Envision, Another Person Can Build.”
GRANVILLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Mulligan announces his passing, at his home on Saturday morning, June 29, at the age of 64.
Matt will be greatly missed by his wife, Emilie; three children, Shannon, Christopher and Caitlin; along with his son-in-law, Chris; daughter-in-law, Suzanne; and grandchildren, Wesley, Owen, Noah, Colin and Sienna.
Matt was born in Newport, Rhode Island, to Captain Charles and Mrs. Marjorie Mulligan. Raised in a military family, Matt and his four brothers, Patrick, Daniel, Michael and Sean enjoyed living in Hawaii, California and Washington.
After his father’s retirement from the U.S. Navy, the family moved to Castleton, Vermont, where Matt later graduated as the senior class president from Fair Haven Union High School. Upon graduation, Matt attended college at the University of Colorado Boulder. In 1974, he began his career in the U.S. Navy as a SeaBee. During his four-year enlistment, Matt perfected his skills as a builder. His service included an overseas deployment to Diego Garcia, where his work building infrastructure established the base as a strategic staging point for U.S. military operations. The location remains a critical hub for military operations to this day.
Following his service in the Navy, Matt founded a construction company, Birdseye Mountain Builders, and completed projects throughout New England. The finished carpentry in the Equinox Inn, the construction of the Stratton Mountain Base Lodge and residential restoration in Nantucket and Vermont are among the many highlights of Matt’s craftsmanship throughout his career.
Matt carried an interminable passion for his country and state. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 1994 as an independent candidate and in 1998 for the U.S. House of Representatives under the Grassroots Party.
Matt will be best remembered for his infectious smile, grit and attention to detail. He was a true believer that if you wanted something bad enough, you will work hard to get it. He seized every opportunity to engage in conversation and celebrations. He was not afraid to challenge points of view and articulate his.
On behalf of Matt, his family would like to acknowledge the professionalism and care he received by Dr. Christopher Mason and all the staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and Dr. Sean Kimball and all the staff at Granville Family Health.
In memory of Matt, please carry on his enjoyment in conversation by engaging with the people around you in your everyday life and find an excuse to go on a tour. A celebration of Matt’s life will be held at his home in Granville in the fall, and in Seattle in spring, 2020.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
