Matthew Pomainville

Sept. 5, 1995—Nov. 6, 2021

WHITEHALL — Family and friends are so sad to announce that Matthew has lost his battle against addiction. Many rehab centers alone with all the Love and help from family and friends often times just aren’t enough. Matthew was known for his kind heart and silly attitude. A son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He was a jokester who enjoyed softball, fishing, four wheeling, and hunting. Whether the driver or passenger, Matt also loved driving fast. When entering several rehabilitation facilities he was always lending a hand and tried to help anyone in the program even though he was struggling himself. He was becoming the beam of light and inspiration for many trying to stay clean.

He became a lost soul after the unexpected passing of his mother Diane in 2012. Matt never truly mourned his Mom, always searching for a way to relieve his pain. He always put on a brave face although he was crushed and falling apart deep down. Stuck in a vicious downward spiral, we all witnessed and couldn’t change. Matthew is no longer fighting his demons or in pain. He will be dearly missed by many.

Matthew was predeceased by his mother Diane (Kennedy) Pomainville; maternal step-grandfather Eugene “Sam” Ames; paternal grandfather Thomas Pomainville; paternal step-grandfather Jess Butler, uncles, Michael Kennedy, Ronnie McGinnis, and a very special aunt Annie Ruby Gordon.

Left to cherish his memory are his father David Pomainville; maternal grandmother Beverly (Kennedy) Ames; paternal grandmother Rose Wilbur; uncles: Daniel (Sherry) Pomainville, Donald and Thomas Pomainville, Harry (Susan) Kennedy; extra special William “Juicer” Kennedy; and “His” Pete (LaRose); aunts: Bonnie McGinnis, Pamela (Richard) Hobus, Judith Kennedy; cousins: Craig McGinnis, Adam Kennedy, Zachary Kennedy, Erich Hobus, Kaitlin Boswell, Evan Kennedy, and Keegan Brazzale; as well as many extended family members; and friends.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887. Face masks are required at the request of the family. Thank you. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Honorary pallbearers: Erich Hobus, Craig McGinnis, Evan, Adam and Zachary Kennedy, Wilbur McDonald.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company or the Skenesborough Emergency Squad, in Whitehall.