Dec. 23, 1987—Jan. 20, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Matthew “Matt” R. Salem, 34, of Glens Falls, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Born Dec. 23, 1987, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Ralph Salem, Jr. and Barbara M. Salem.

Matt was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Class of 2006. While in high school, Matthew developed his passion for sports. He played football, wrestling, basketball and baseball, receiving several letters in each. After high school, he continued his education at Plattsburgh State University, where in 2011, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, graduating Cum Laude.

On Sept. 18, 2019, Matt married Samantha Issacs. She passed away on Sept. 4, 2020.

At one time, Matt worked in security and admissions for Urgent Care in Malta. More recently, he was employed at Target Warehouse in Wilton, where he was responsible for training new employees. Matt took great pride in his job. He enjoyed his work and was well liked by his fellow co-workers and bosses.

Matt was an avid fan of the Syracuse University football and basketball teams, where he attended many games at the Carrier Dome with his father. He was also into taking care of himself, often working out at Anytime Fitness.

Along with his dad, Matt was a volunteer driver for professional tennis tournaments. They drove professional players to and from their tennis matches. He also enjoyed playing video games. While playing, he met many fellow gamers throughout the country and world. Many summer days, Matt could be found at Crandall Park, playing basketball with his friends. Family was so important to Matt. He loved conversations, watching movies and sports with his mom. They made many memories filled with fun and laughter.

Besides his wife, Matt was predeceased by an infant son, Cameron Salem and his grandparents, Lawrence and Shirley Kelliher and Ralph Salem, Sr.

Survivors include his parents, Ralph G. Salem, Jr. of Liverpool, NY and Barbara M. Salem of Hudson Falls; his siblings: Tammy (Duwayne Lindsey) Phipps of Glens Falls, Kerry (Matthew) Stevens of Rensselaer, IN and Thomas Ryan of Rensselaer, IN; five nieces and nephews: Megan, Nathan, Landan, Keegan and Aidan; his grandmother, Beatrice J. Salem of Hudson Falls; his aunts: Mary (Kevin) Godfrey and Karen (Frank) Nassivera; his stepchildren: Austin Issacs and Caitlyn Hall; as well as several cousins.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, services will be private.

Donations in memory of Matt may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.