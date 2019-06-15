May 8, 1959 — June 13, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Matthew Joseph “Whitey” Congdon “DaBaba” passed to the next life on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He told everyone he was sick. Born May 8, 1959, Matt was proud to be the son of Margaret Ann (Collins) Congdon. Her life lessons (I was her one person crowd) enabled me to live without fear. If I had only followed your advice more often, I would have appeared a much wiser man. Matt survived a Catholic education at St. Mary’s in Glens Falls, and surprisingly was never recommended for excommunication from the church. He was proud to graduate from Springfield College in 1982, where he would have received a quality education had he attended class. I thank God for a blessed life, surrounded by family and friends that loved me. They were there to elevate my happiest hours and provide solace during my darkest days. So many people generously assisted me on my life’s journey; I truly appreciate your help. I will miss you all very much. Please pray for our Creator’s mercy on my soul. I know I have much to be forgiven for.
Matt is survived by his wife, Ellen (she was the strength of our family, her love carried me and allowed me to live to the fullest); his daughter, Molly (DJ) Hunsdon of Gansevoort, (I was blessed to watch Molly grow, excel in anything she put her mind to and become a spectacular woman and terrific mother); his grandchildren, Tucker, Wyatt and Bentley; his brother, Bob (Sue) Congdon of Hudson Falls; sister, Amy (Mark) Wassmuth of New Jersey; brother-in-law, Jonathan (Sarah) Clune of Connecticut; nieces, nephews and friends scattered throughout the country.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Marys’ Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Glens Falls Area Youth Center, P.O. Box 469, Glens Falls, NY 12801 in memory of Matt.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
