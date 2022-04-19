June 1, 1963—April 16, 2022

HALFMOON — Matthew John Yasko passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, to be with the Lord.

Matt was a kind brother and generous friend. He left the world suddenly at the age of 58 at his home in Halfmoon, NY. Matt was born to C. Matthew Yasko and Gislaine (Charlebois) Yasko on June 1, 1963, in Glens Falls, NY.

Matt’s school-age friends remember him in Cub Scouts, Little League, and riding his snowmobile and motorcycle. After graduating from Queensbury High School, Matt remained in the Glens Falls area working different careers in banking operations, OTB horse racing, and commercial delivery driver.

Matt was a passionate professional sports fan, always looking to start a road trip to see the Buffalo Bills, Boston Red Sox, or NASCAR race. His “best job ever” was working at the Red Sox spring training facility at “Fenway South” in Florida. Matt was a long-standing member of Elks Lodge #81 in Queensbury.

Matt was predeceased by his parents, and many aunts and uncles. Matt is survived by his brother Christopher Yasko and his wife Kimberly of Milton, GA; uncle Claude Charlebois and aunt Lesley of Pilot Knob, NY; cousins: John Frank, Amiee Frank, Jill Frank, Suzanne Frank of Rochester, NY, Sarah (Frank) and Patrick McGowan of Sherman Oaks, CA, Lisa (Charlebois) and Brian DiMiceli of Manlius, NY, and Michael and Lynn Wiebe of Sleepy Hollow, NY. Matt is also survived by his two cats: Ralphie and Bear.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday evening, April 19, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls.

