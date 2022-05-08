Matthew J. Volpe

July 6, 1965—May 2, 2022

KITTERY, ME — Matthew John Volpe, 56, of Kittery, ME passed away suddenly on May 2, 2022. Matt was born July 6, 1965, along with his twin brother, Michael, to Joseph and Arlene Volpe from Fort Edward, NY.

Matt brought joy and laughter into this world. Matt graduated from Fort Edward High School. He came out to visit his sister, Patricia Flynn in Kittery Point, ME in 1989 and decided he wasn’t ever going to leave.

He met his beautiful wife, Michele, and together made a wonderful life on the Seacoast with their daughter Katherine. Matt went on to get his undergraduate degree in business management, and his master’s in organizational leadership at Southern New Hampshire University.

Matt’s career that followed was quite extensive, devoting 18 years to Emerson, 10 to Schneider Electric, and spent the last two at CBRE for Novartis in Cambridge, MA as Facilities Director.

He was an avid Celtics fan and Todd Rundgren groupie. He’s attended too many Todd Rundgren concerts in his lifetime to count, taking his daughter to a Todd concert as her first concert.

When not tending to his beautiful landscaping or playing on his motorcycle and snowmobiles, Matt could be seen driving his antique 1955 Dodge truck to get coffee or the beach on weekends.

Many regarded him as the “Clark Griswold” of Kittery with the hours he would spend putting up his crazy Christmas decorations each year. It would be remiss to not mention Matt’s 25-year love of Breaking New Grounds coffee shop, previously in Portsmouth. Matt had a heart of gold, and will be missed by many. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, and son.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Jorja Michele Volpe; he is survived by his only child, Katherine Kendell Volpe of Boston, MA; his sister, Patricia Flynn (Brian) of Kittery Pt., ME; twin brother Michael J. Volpe of Hudson Falls, NY; brother Daniel P. Volpe (Cheri) of Hartford, NY; brother Joseph Volpe of Cape Coral, FL; stepmother Linda Stringer of Newcomb, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street in Portsmouth, NH with a Celebration of Life to follow at the AC Hotel, 299 Vaughan Street, from 4:30-8 p.m. in Portsmouth, NH.