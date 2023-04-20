Matthew J. Therrien

March 6, 1959 - April 18, 2023

JOHNSTOWN - Matthew J. Therrien, age 64, formerly of Johnstown NY, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023, at his home after a long illness.

Matt was born March 6, 1959, in Glens Falls, one of five children, to the late Joyce and Raymond Therrien.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother, David Therrien of Whitehall.

Matt was a graduate of Whitehall High School in 1978, where he was a standout football player and a well-liked student.

Upon graduation, he joined the Marines, serving as a Helicopter Fuelman until 1982. He then worked as a Residential Framing Carpenter, in Tempe, AZ, where he met his future wife Shirley (Marin) Therrien in 1989.

After moving back to New York in 1990, he would go on to retire from the City of Johnstown, where for 27 years he utilized his carpentry skills as a Maintenance Mechanic for the Department of Public Works. Anyone who has visited the Johnstown City Hall, courthouse, or even the Visitor's Booth on Main St. have unknowingly witnessed his handiwork. Matt also left traces around the City of Johnstown, building decks, home additions, and garages in his free time.

Matt had a warm, outgoing personality and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was also service minded man, the friend who would always lend a helping hand. He will be well remembered by the hundreds of student members of the International Club at Johnstown High School as the mastermind leader of the Haunted House he co-created with his oldest daughter Jessica in 1999 and ran every October for 10 years. The Haunted House was so popular that it raised enough money to transform the old garage that housed it into the Johnstown Area Community Center (JACC).

As the JACC's first Board President, he led the charge for JACC fundraising events, such as the 4th of July Fireworks at Knox Field, which has raised thousands of dollars for local scholarships for students at Johnstown High School.

Matt is survived by his partner in life of 34 years, his wife, Shirley Therrien; his three daughters: Jessica Scheuler, Whitnie Darrow (Josh), and Erin Therrien. He is especially proud of his two grandchildren: Olivia Darrow and Noah Therrien. He leaves behind his sister, Susan Harke (Paul); and brothers: Danny Therrien (Sandy) and Mark Therrien (Christine); along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, there will not be a funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Matthew's memory may be made to the Johnstown Area Community Center or the Mountain Valley Hospice, who his family would like to thank for their care and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the A.G. Cole Funeral Home Inc., 215 E. Main Street, Johnstown, NY.

Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.agcolefuneralhome.com.