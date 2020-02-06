March 9, 1997 — Feb. 3, 2020

CORINTH — Matthew J. McGovern, 22, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed to be with the angels on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 and now watches over his five-month-old daughter, Stella Blue Detroye McGovern.

Born on March 9, 1997 in Bennington, Vermont, he was the son of Jody L. (Ball) Romano (John Rose Jr.) of South Corinth and William McGovern Jr. of Queensbury.

Matt attended Glens Falls High School.

He worked for several years in construction with his Dad.

Matt had a passion for camping, hiking, and fishing at his favorite place on Lake Champlain, Putnam Station, in the Adirondacks.

He loved eating pickles, spending time with his family, and was a man of his word. He also loved his daughter so much and had a beautiful way with babies and the elderly.