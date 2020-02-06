March 9, 1997 — Feb. 3, 2020
CORINTH — Matthew J. McGovern, 22, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed to be with the angels on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 and now watches over his five-month-old daughter, Stella Blue Detroye McGovern.
Born on March 9, 1997 in Bennington, Vermont, he was the son of Jody L. (Ball) Romano (John Rose Jr.) of South Corinth and William McGovern Jr. of Queensbury.
Matt attended Glens Falls High School.
He worked for several years in construction with his Dad.
Matt had a passion for camping, hiking, and fishing at his favorite place on Lake Champlain, Putnam Station, in the Adirondacks.
He loved eating pickles, spending time with his family, and was a man of his word. He also loved his daughter so much and had a beautiful way with babies and the elderly.
Besides his loving parents, Matt also leaves behind his daughter, Stella and her mother, Leah DeTroye; three siblings, Jasmine Nicole Ball of Corinth, Jedadiah Wood of Hadley and Zachary Paul Wood of Greenfield; his grandparents, Chris and Ken Green of Corinth and his grandmother, Mary Williams of Queensbury; an uncle, Dan McGovern (Annette) of Saratoga Springs and an aunt, Patricia Billok (Mike) of Saratoga Springs; a cousin, Gage Fuller of Massachusetts; an uncle, Chuck Ball (Amy) of Hadley; and aunts, Jessica Ball of Queensbury and Kara Charlton (Steve) of Manchester, New Hampshire; a nephew, Ethan Weatherwax of Saratoga Springs; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Services will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ken Green, officiating.
The family wishes to thank the Town of Corinth EMS for their professionalism and also SPARC of St. Peters Health Services, and all of our family and friends for their kindness and prayers given during this difficult time.
