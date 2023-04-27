Feb. 24, 1981—April 22, 2023

FORT ANN — Matthew J. Marcantonio, 42, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2023.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1981 to Gary J. Marcantonio and Julie M. Bowe, who predeceased him.

He was born in Glens Falls, NY, where he was well known as an avid hockey player and was the captain of the Glens Falls High School team.

Later in his life he started his own business where he fostered his love for carpentry and finish work. Matt was well known for his unique ability to complete projects with great attention to detail. However, his true passion was the love he had for his children and the constant support that he offered them in their individual passions.

He is survived by his children: son, Vinny and daughter, Ava; his brothers: Ryan (Liz), Josh, and Nick; as well as his stepmother, Carolyn Marcantonio; stepfather, Joseph E. Bowe III; and several members of his extended family. Matt will also be missed by his consistent love and best friend of over nine years, Ashley Wison.

Matt loved his children dearly, and his proudest moments were watching them perform in various theatrical productions. He was a devoted father. Matt’s dedication to his family was unwavering, and he always went above and beyond to support and encourage them in all their endeavors. He truly loved and would have done anything for his family.

Matt was a master carpenter whose skill and craftsmanship were highly sought after in the Lake George, NY region. He took great pride in his work. Matt’s exceptional carpentry skills earned him a reputation as one of the best in the area, and his clients always appreciated his meticulous attention to detail.

In addition to his passion for carpentry and the love he had for his children, Matt enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors, particularly hunting. He also loved to ride his Harley and would often take weekend trips to explore the natural beauty of the Adirondacks and other surrounding areas. He was always up for an adventure.

The passing of Matthew J. Marcantonio is a great loss to the community, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His children will continue to make him proud as they carry on his legacy of hard work and dedication. Matt will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and the entire community. His warm smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart will be remembered by all who knew him. He was a loyal friend who was always there to lend a helping hand.

Family and friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home for all the help and kindness they have provided during this difficult time. Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.