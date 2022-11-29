April 5, 1985—Nov. 25, 2022

CORINTH — Matthew D. Hook, 37, of County Route 24, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on April 5, 1985 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Debra L. (Stanton) Hook of Greenfield Center and Dean M. Hook of Newport, TN.

Matt graduated from Corinth High School in 2003 as valedictorian and then graduated from RPI in Troy with a bachelor’s degree in business.

He was employed for several years at Curtis Lumber in Ballston Spa, serving as retail manager and as yard manager.

Matt met his significant other, Kayla Rhodes, and the couple have resided together in Corinth for 11 years.

He enjoyed hiking, biking, and music. He had such a deep love for music and especially live performances. One of his favorite bands was the Grateful Dead. He loved his job and all the staff he worked with at Curtis Lumber. The most important thing in his life was his baby girl, Althea, and how much he loved watching her learn and grow. He absolutely loved being her daddy.

Matt was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Ellen Hook and his maternal grandparents, Donald and Helen Stanton.

Survivors besides his parents and his significant other include one daughter, Althea Hook of Corinth; many aunts and uncles; Kayla’s parents, Rhonda and Jimmie Badger of Corinth; and many cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Celebration of Matt’s life will then be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank Matt’s co-workers at Curtis Lumber for their kindness and friendship shown to Matt during his time there.

The family suggests that in lieu flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822.