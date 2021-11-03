Matthew C. Duket
April 1, 1982—Nov. 1, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Matthew C. Duket, 39, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord after fighting a short illness on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 1, 1982, he was the son of Timothy Duket and Joe Ann Way Stockdale.
Matt completed his LPN Certificate in 2013 and enjoyed taking care of the elderly. He was employed for many years at the Glens Falls School District.
He enjoyed music, kayaking, sports “Go Colts,” hiking and completing the Lake George 12 and Lake Placid 9. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his fur babies.
Matt was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Claude and Cassie Duket, his maternal grandmother, Marion Way, and several loving aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish his memory include his father, Timothy (Nancy Turner) Duket; his mother, Joe Ann Way (Rick) Stockdale; his brother, Pat (Alice) Duket; his children: Paige, Noah, Ella, Owen Duket; his dog, Buddy; his cats: Chuck C., Silver Bell; and many loving cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. At the family’s request, masks are required for all individuals.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The rite of committal will follow the service at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, 41 County Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809.
Memorial donations in Matthew’s name can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Capital District Chapter, 421 New Karner Road, Suite 6, Albany, NY 12210.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
