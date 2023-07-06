Dec. 10, 1949—July 3, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Matthew B. Cronin, 73, formerly of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, July 3, 2023 at home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and diabetes.

Born Dec. 10, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was a lifelong area resident and son of the late Bernard John and Mabel Elizabeth (Dwyer) Cronin. Matthew grew up in Hudson Falls and graduated from Hudson Falls High School.

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1975, Matthew received his associate degree from Adirondack Community College and continued on to Castleton University.

Matthew completed training for police officers in June 1977 and began working as a police officer in Hudson Falls. Matthew later joined the New York State Department of Corrections. He retired as a sergeant in 2005 from Great Meadow after 25 years of service.

On May 6, 1978, he married the former Deborah Macy in Hudson Falls. Matt loved to play sports, especially golf. He was an avid New York Yankee and New York Giant fan. Matt loved history and was very knowledgeable on the subject. One of his fondest memories was visiting Gettysburg twice with his son Patrick. He enjoyed trips to the ocean in Maine and later Myrtle Beach with his family. Matt loved traveling to Las Vegas to see his two beautiful granddaughters and wished he could see them more often. He enjoyed watching his three grandsons playing baseball and football.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Mary Cronin, who died before he was born before her second birthday; and his father-in-law, Victor Macy.

Matthew is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Cronin; three children: Kathleen Mitchell (Marcus) of Las Vegas, NV, Patrick Cronin (Leah) of Moreau, and Daniel Cronin (Merika Fowles) of Las Vegas, NV; his grandchildren: Khloe and Mila Mitchell, Kaden, Wyatt and Hudson Cronin; his brothers: Michael Cronin (Michele) of Hudson Falls, and Robert Cronin of Queensbury; his sister, Cynthia Sawyer (Kelly) of Hudson Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Robert Powhida.

Matthew will be laid to rest at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Following Mass everyone is invited to a gathering at St. Michael the Archangel Parish Hall in South Glens Falls.

The family would like to especially thank Vicki Goodspeed and Theresa Delocco from Community Hospice for their care and support over the last couple of months.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th floor, New York, NY 10281 or to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.com.