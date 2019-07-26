February 25, 1969 — July 24, 2019
WARRENSBURG — Matthew A. Lanfear, 50, of Third Avenue, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness.
Born Feb. 25, 1969 in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, he was the son of Valerie (Norton) Lanfear of Warrensburg and the late Craig Lanfear.
He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Warrensburg Central School.
Matt began his working years at a young age with a longtime friend and employer, Bruce Nelson. He began parking cars and peeling potatoes at the Lone Bull Pancake and Steakhouse, working his way up to breakfast cook, where he remained for over 30 years. Most recently he could be found helping his friends at Tommy Guns Pizzeria in Warrensburg.
Matt loved his kids, his family and his many friends. He enjoyed riding his “Chinese Harley” motorized bicycle down the streets of Warrensburg.
Besides his father, he is predeceased by an infant brother, Mark.
He is survived by his beloved children, Makalynn Young of Whitehall and Matthew Lanfear of Warrensburg; his two brothers, Squirt and Sean Lanfear of Warrensburg; his mother, Valerie Lanfear of Warrensburg; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and awesome friends.
Friends may call on Matt’s family from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
