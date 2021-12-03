July 17, 1938—Nov. 30, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Marylou Cartier, 83, passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on November 30, 2021, after a long illness.

Born July 17, 1938, in Pittsfield, MA she was the daughter of the late Percy and Mary (Darche) Owen.

In addition to her parents, Marylou was predeceased by two sisters, Alice Bedore and Wetona Owen.

On April 28, 1956, Marylou married her beloved husband Wilfred Cartier, Jr. in Glens Falls.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Wilfred Cartier, Jr. of Queensbury; her children: Lisa (Marc) Cartier of Wilton, Renee (Robert) Cartier of Coopersburg, PA, Bill (Jane) Cartier of Ballston Lake, and Scott (Debi) Cartier of Greenfield Center; grandchildren: Bill Cartier, Erica Bombard, Andrea Russo, Lauren Mirasola, Marcus Giordano, Mia Giordano, Courtney Cartier, Alexandria Cartier; great-grandchildren: Landon and Ashton Cartier, Carmella Russo, and Tim and Nate Bombard; sisters: Lois Taylor and Gloria Monroe; brother-in-law, Patrick (Carmen) Cartier; nieces: Laurie Taylor, Bridget Taylor, Mary Taylor, Stephanie Bartlett, Barbara Schermerhorn, Kathy Fortier, Linda Monroe, Jenna, Marie, Ann Michele Cartier, and Ann Margaret McLoughlin; nephews: John Taylor, David Monroe, Patrick, John, Michael Cartier, and Michael (Andrea) McLoughlin.

Marylou was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School and later got her Teaching Assistant Certificate from the New York State Department of Education. For many years Marylou was a Special Education Teacher Assistant at Hadley-Luzerne Central School and the Coordinator for Hadley-Luzerne Youth Commission.

Marylou was dedicated to caring for her family. She loved hosting family events, spending time with family, playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking family meals, baking special birthday cakes for her loved ones and spending time in the sun gardening and swimming.

At Marylou’s request there will be no calling hours and the funeral service will be private to the family.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their exceptional care and comfort.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, Inc., 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.