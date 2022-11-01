May 28, 1951—Oct. 30, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Maryjane Bocchi-Legault, 71, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 28, 1951, she was the daughter of the late William and Susan (Yannaci) Bocchi.

Maryjane was a 1969 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She also studied art at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and South Carolina. After school she obtained her certificate as a paralegal.

In her earlier years, Maryjane worked at various local banks. Her most recent employment was assistant branch manager at the Great Meadow Credit Union.

Maryjane enjoyed horses, even owning one at one time, being an artist, her music, playing her piano, being skilled at completing crossword puzzles, shopping, watching TV and playing with her furry friends, Sophie and Sox.

In addition to her parents, Maryjane is predeceased by her aunt and uncle, Mary and John Fratamico, who were like a second set of parents; along with several other aunts and uncles too numerous to mention.

She is survived by her two brothers, William (Sharon) Bocchi of Rome and Thomas (Mary) Bocchi of Hudson Falls; her nieces, Maria (Tyson) Brooks of Barneveld and Michele (Jim) Brunelle of Hudson Falls; her nephews, Michael Bocchi of Rome, Tim Bocchi of Alfred Station, William (Gena) Bocchi of Rome and Thomas, Jr. (Tracy) Bocchi of Warrensburg; as well as several cousins.

A special thank you to all emergency personnel who helped Maryjane and to all the Emergency Room staff and Intensive Care Unit at Glens Falls Hospital for all their care and compassion given, not only to Maryjane but to her family as well. A big thanks to all her friends who have helped her through the years, and you know who you are, thank you. She always greatly appreciated your assistance and kindness.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.