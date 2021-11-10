Aug. 12, 1957—Nov. 6, 2021

WHITEHALL — Maryellen Claire Hennessy, known all her life as Jello, died peacefully at her home in Whitehall, NY surrounded by her family on November 6, 2021. Jello, age 64, was born on August 12, 1957 in Rockville Centre, NY, to Hugh J. and Patricia Hennessy. She grew up on Long Island with her nine siblings and spent her summers in Huletts Landing, NY.

Jello was a fixture in the Huletts Landing community for almost 60 years, and her favorite place in the world was Lake George, especially on her birthday. Jello loved to sing and dance, and happily bonded with everyone. Her knowledge of Huletts Landing was encyclopedic and she was always willing to regale with her stories of the Lake. Jello was resourceful and determined until the end, and she will be remembered with love for her colorful personality and spirit.

Jello is survived by her sisters and their spouses: Patricia O’Brien, Margaret Stoutenburg, Catherine (Michael) Lapicki, Maureen (Mark) Kelly, and Rosemary (David) Simpson; her brothers and spouses: Matthew (Linda), Michael (Agnes), and William Hennessy; many nephews and nieces; and many grand-nephews and grand-nieces. She was predeceased by her parents Hugh and Patricia Hennessy, her brother Hugh Hennessy, Jr., her brother-in-law Mark H. Stoutenburg, and her niece Megan Landers.

We thank those who joyfully assisted and cared for Jello: Patty Neddo, neighbor, friend, and caregiver, her aide Michelle Blanchard, Dr. Christopher Mason and the staff at C.R. Wood Cancer Center, and the staff and her many friends at Skenesborough Harbor. Donations in memory of Jello may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls, NY.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, Skene St. Whitehall, with Father Zachariah Chichester officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain Grove Cemetery in Huletts.

