Sept. 10, 1941—April 6, 2021
CAPE CORAL, FL — Marydale M. Sclafani, 79, a resident of Cape Coral, Florida for the past sixteen years, formerly of Hudson Falls, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 06, 2021 in the comfort of her youngest daughter’s home.
Marydale spent twenty-seven years as a registered nurse in Glens Falls Hospital and over twenty years as a registered nurse as the school nurse in the Hudson Falls School District.
After retirement she moved to sunny southwest Florida and found a love making stained and fused glass pieces, which won first-place awards in the art shows.
She volunteered at Cultural Park Theatre and the Art Center for fun and entertainment.
She lived with her daughter, Maggie, and her husband Bob, who predeceased her January 23, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will be held in Cape Coral, FL. You may contact her daughter Maggie.
