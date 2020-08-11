Jan. 21, 1946 — July 28, 2020

LAKE GEORGE and RENSSELAER — Marybeth Jarvet Waugh, lost her battle with cancer July 28, 2020 after a long brave fight. She has been a living Guardian Angel to her entire family. Even at a young age she began helping her family through many critical times that most were never aware of.

She has always been thoughtful and compassionate to her entire family through which she inspired us all to be better people.

Marybeth was born Jan. 21, 1946 in Albany. She grew up in Rensselaer, graduated from Academy of the Holy Names High School in Albany in 1965, and spent most of her youth and young adult years with her family in Lake George.

Five years ago, she returned to Lake George, living at her second home at Top of The World Community, with spectacular views of the Lake she loved. Marybeth was an active partner for the past 16 years with Pinnacle Construction Services LLC, in Palm Harbor, Florida.