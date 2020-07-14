May 16, 1926 — July 9, 2020

ALBANY — Mary Zwack Martin, 94, of Albany and Pilot Knob passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on July 9, 2020.

She was born in Albany on May 16, 1926 to the late Raymond J. and Mary Hammer Zwack.

Mary graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names in 1944, and from the College of Saint Rose in 1948 with a major in Commerce and a minor in English, which she used in her early career in banking. She then stepped into her most loved role as wife and mother. She supported her children by being involved in their activities including acting as President of Home School Association, volunteering as teacher aide, and substitute teaching.

She also supported her husband in his plumbing business as Vice President/Secretary. After their family was raised, Mary returned to work at the New York State Department of Tax and Finance, retiring in 2000.

Mary was known for her love of horses, playing the violin, her soft-spoken nature and her love of family and friends.

She was a communicant and lay minister of Holy Cross Church in Albany and Sacred Heart Church in Lake George.