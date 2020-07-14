May 16, 1926 — July 9, 2020
ALBANY — Mary Zwack Martin, 94, of Albany and Pilot Knob passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on July 9, 2020.
She was born in Albany on May 16, 1926 to the late Raymond J. and Mary Hammer Zwack.
Mary graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names in 1944, and from the College of Saint Rose in 1948 with a major in Commerce and a minor in English, which she used in her early career in banking. She then stepped into her most loved role as wife and mother. She supported her children by being involved in their activities including acting as President of Home School Association, volunteering as teacher aide, and substitute teaching.
She also supported her husband in his plumbing business as Vice President/Secretary. After their family was raised, Mary returned to work at the New York State Department of Tax and Finance, retiring in 2000.
Mary was known for her love of horses, playing the violin, her soft-spoken nature and her love of family and friends.
She was a communicant and lay minister of Holy Cross Church in Albany and Sacred Heart Church in Lake George.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, John P. Martin, Sr.; her daughter, Mary M. Stark; son-in-law, William J. Conboy II; and grandson, Thomas J. Stark.
She is survived by her children: Carole Conboy, Kathleen (John) Winters, John P. Martin Jr., Janet (Ron) Ristau, Bridget (Rich) Paris and Raymond (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren: William, Christine, Kimberly, Tracey, Stephanie, Doug, Kelly, Christopher, Michael, Rycky, Megghan, Caroline, Raymond James Jr. and Lauren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank her caregivers for their support in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the American Cancer Society, Mater Christi food pantry or a charity of your choice.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the family. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Zwack & Sons Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany, NY. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.