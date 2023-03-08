Mary Trombley

July 18, 1937 - March 7, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Mary Trombley, 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home with her family by her side.

Born on July 18, 1937, in South Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn May (LaVoy) Kennedy.

Mary attended South Glens Falls High School. Over the years, Mary worked at Fowlers and Economy Dry Goods window merchandising. She also worked at Longfellow's and the Olde Bryan Inn as a housekeeper. Mary was well known for her artistic endeavors, hosting many a haunted house and designing the floats for the Joy Store Parades.

She had a love for animals, enjoyed the family camp at Goodnow Flow and especially spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Philip Trombley, Jr.; her siblings: Valda Kennedy, William Kennedy, Dawn Kennedy and Kathleen Wright.

Left to cherish her memory include her significant other, David Drew; her sister, Mildred Humphries; her children: Trina Trombley, Stacie Brown and her husband, John, Darrin Trombley, Lisa Smith, Jade Kirsop; her grandchildren: Tasha Pritchard and her husband, Andrew, Joshua Brown and his wife, Heather, Shauna Brown-Knobel and her husband, Thomas, Maggie Hunt, Dalan Trombley, Eamon Lewis-Clevenson; her great-grandchildren: Miles, Emery, Noah, Isabella, Aidan, Rebecca, Rowan, Kathleen, Valencia, Daylan, Bret and Avery; her dog, Finley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Mary's request there will be no calling hours.

A Graveside Service will be conducted in the spring at Southside Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Mary's memory can be made to Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (H.O.P.E.), Wilton Mall at Saratoga, 3065 Route 50, D-1, Box 68 Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to Fort Hudson Nursing Home c/o Alzheimer's Unit, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff in the Alzheimer's Unit at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.