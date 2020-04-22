April 10, 1935 — April 16, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Mary Theresa (Hall) Place, 85, went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020.
Born April 10, 1935 in North Creek, she was the daughter of the late Theron and Elizabeth Hall.
Mary graduated from Chestertown High School in 1952, and was valedictorian of her class. It was there that she met her future husband.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sisters, Jean Hall, Ann Hall and Margaret (Hall) Ravena and her brother, Theron Hall. She was also predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Vincent R. Place; her daughters, Mary (Place) Ryan and Kathleen (Place) Goodspeed; and her grandson, Kevin Fallon.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother of 10 children. She leaves behind her eight children, Jean Cyr (Jay), Barbara Place (Jim), Vincent Place (Danna), Patricia Hamlin (Martin), Timothy Place (Michelle), Joseph Place (Marcie), Kevin Place (Dahlia) and Brian Place. She also leaves behind 31 grandchildren, Elizabeth Fawcett (Jim), Sarah Mattice (Al), Seneca Ryan, Jamie Cyr, Jack Cyr (Alexa), Joseph Cyr (Alli ), Sean Fallon, Kelly Fallon, Laura Place, Sarah Place (Dennis), Vincent Place, Hannah Place, Melissa Place, William Daha, Matthew Hamlin (Sara), Laura Leffew (Joshua), Grace Pereria (Charles), Joseph Hamlin (Heather), Katherine Place, Meghan Higham (Brent), Christine Laramie (Tyler), Alyssa Place, Samuel Place, Benjamin Place, Theron Place, Alexa Place, Antonio Place, Logan Place (Sarah), Derek Goodspeed, Craig Goodspeed, and Darren Goodspeed. She also leaves behind 26 great grandchildren; a brother, Norman Hall (Dana); and her sisters-in-law, Joan Hall, Deannie Condon, and Penny Redmond; her brother-in-law, Patrick Ravena; her sons-in-law, Daniel Ryan and Ron Goodspeed; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was known for her deep devotion to God and great love for the Bible. She was eager to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others and pray for and encourage others in their faith. She enjoyed attending area churches and Bible studies. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family and had a unique sense of humor that brought laughter to those around her. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the dedicated staff at The Pines in Glens Falls and the providers from Hudson Headwaters for their compassionate care of Mary.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
