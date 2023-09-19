March 16, 1930—Sept. 12, 2023

LELAND, NC—Mary Tessier, 93, of Leland, NC, (formerly of Lake George, NY) passed away at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice Center in Wilmington, NC, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after a brief illness.

Born on March 16, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Lena (Napoli) Iannaco. She married Louis Tessier on October 3, 1948, a marriage that lasted over 70 years until Lou’s passing in April, 2022. (“Behind every great man is a great woman”) Mary moved from Long Island, NY, to the Lake George, NY, area in 1968, where she and her husband, Lou, along with her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Rose Iannaco, owned and operated the Four Seasons Resort from 1968 to 1977.

She was an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake George, volunteering in Religious Education, as a Greeter, and was a Eucharist Minister. Mary also volunteered at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY. Mary loved to travel in their motor home with her husband, daughter and family, and took many trips throughout the Northeast. Her favorite place was Myrtle Beach, SC, however she also enjoyed trips to Cape May, NJ, Niagara Falls, NY, Washington, DC, Outer Banks, NC, Hershey, PA, Disney World in Florida, Virginia Beach, VA, Cape Cod, MA, Wells Beach, ME, and Darien Lake, NY. She also enjoyed crafting and swimming in her indoor pool.

There wasn’t anyone Mary wouldn’t invite into her home to share a meal. Her door and her heart were always open. Mary loved people and made lasting friends wherever she went. She was kind and compassionate and always made time for others. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mary and she brought great joy to others. Those who brought the most joy to Mary’s life were her loving daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Louis Tessier; and brothers: Thomas Iannaco, Alfred Iannaco, Vincent Iannaco and Carmine Iannaco. She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Tessier) Moore and husband, Michael; and her beloved granddaughters: Nicole (Moore) McGraw and husband, William, and Shannon (Moore) Olsen and husband, Dustin; and two great-grandsons that she cherished: Mason and William McGraw. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice Center in Wilmington, NC, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake George, NY. A Rite of Committal will be held at a later date.