December 31, 1924 — May 24, 2019
TROY — Mary Teresa Keating, 94, of Troy, died peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Dec. 31, 1924 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Mary Irene Collins Bethel.
Teresa was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls. She was employed at the Glens Falls Indemnity Co. for many years and later at Wheels Inc. in Albany as a bookkeeper. She was a former member of Catholic Daughters, Glens Falls and the Troy Elks Lodge Women’s Auxiliary.
Teresa was a wonderful mother and friend. She enjoyed cooking and mostly spending time with her family.
Teresa was predeceased by her beloved husband, John J. Keating; son, Daniel J. Keating; brothers, Martin C. and Edward J. Bethel; and grandson, Edward F. (Ned) Keating.
She is survived by her children, Jean M. (Mark) Gageway, twin sons John J. (Laurie) Keating and William J. (Carol) Keating and her daughter-in-law, Jean Keating; grandmother of Nicole (Justin) Gray, William (Destra) Keating, John J. (Ranodhi) Keating IV and Dave Darrah; and great-grandmother of Lily and Penelope Gray and Liam Keating. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Joseph’s Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Teresa’s memory may send contributions to: St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, 416 3rd St., Troy, NY 12180.
In following with Teresa’s wishes, their will be no calling hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.