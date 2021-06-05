March 25, 1922—June 2, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Mary T. Linehan, 99, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
She was born on March 25, 1922 in Glens Falls, the daughter of Michael and Kathleen O’Leary.
Mary graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1940.
She married her husband of 66 years, Dr. Robert W. Linehan, on August 7, 1949.
Mary is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert, her sister, Kathleen (James) Dougrey, her sister, Margaret (Tim) Horgan, and her nephew, David Dougrey.
Mary is survived by her three children: Robert W. Linehan, Jr. and his wife Suzanne, John Linehan and Mary Linehan Bracken and her partner Erich Neuffer; surviving in addition to her children are her grandchildren: Robert W. Linehan III and his wife, Kaitlin, Sean Linehan, Nicole Bracken and her partner, Luke Dague, Elizabeth (Linehan) Diodato and her husband, Michael, Maura (Linehan) Kenney and her husband, Ted, and Julia Bracken and her partner, Andrew Warner. Mary is also survived by her great grandchildren: Eve Kenney, Oliver Diodato, and Madeline Linehan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.
Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Mary’s family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers Diane and Sherry, as well as her hospice caregivers from High Peaks Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Mary’s life may make a gift to either Southern Adirondack Independent Living, 71 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury (HTTPS://sailhelps.org) or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls (HTTPS://highpeakshospice.org).
Online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com
