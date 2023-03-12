March 24, 1926—March 4, 2023

SCHAGHTICOKE — Mary (Welch) Hayes, 96, died Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her home in Easton, NY. Born in Eagle Mills, NY on March 24, 1926, Mrs. Hayes was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Catherine (Shaw) Welch and the wife of the late Thomas R. Hayes of Easton.

She is survived by her sons: Daniel Hayes of Easton and James Hayes (Blendena) of Lexington, SC; daughters: Patricia Wescott of Easton, and Maureen Lefebvre of Schaghticoke; and was predeceased by two sons: Robert Hayes (Audi) of Austin, TX, and Joseph Hayes (Liz) of Gainesville, TX. She especially wanted to mention that Jeff Moses and Peter Hunisak, both of Easton, had been like sons to her, as well as Kris Moy of Saratoga Springs who had been like a daughter. She is also survived by grandchildren: Maria Riojas, Corey Hayes, Briana Hayes, Ty Hayes, Sean Hayes, Chris Dever, Riley Hayes, Jarrod Wescott, Colin Wescott, Dryden Lefebvre, Evan Lefebvre; and several great-grandchildren.

The family very much appreciated the help of Hospice in Mrs. Hayes’s final weeks. She requested her final arrangements be kept simple, having arranged for her body to be donated to Albany Anatomical, followed by a simple graveside service upon the return of her remains. A Mass in her name will take place sometime in the future as well.