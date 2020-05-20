Mary T. Hall Place

Mary was born 1935 in North Creek, New York to Theron and Elizabeth Hall. Mary graduated from Chestertown High School in 1952, as valedictorian of her class. There she met our Dad, Vincent and together they raised our large family for 51 years.

Every evening our Mom made a big dinner and each morning, a big breakfast. She was adamant about us taking our vitamins before we ran out the door to school. She was quite ahead of her time in many ways. Each night, our Mom would come into our rooms and say prayers with us and rub our backs. And somehow, she still found time to volunteer for Right to Life and do presentations including St. Mary’s Academy.

Our Mom Loved our Lord and was eager to share this love with her children. One Christmas, our Mom gave each of us a bible and a cross. Some of the children still cherish and use this well-worn bible to this day.

Our Mom was an avid Prayer warrior and we are sure it took her half the day to complete all the prayers for her many children, grandchildren and loved ones. One of her favorites scriptures was: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Certainly, her faith got her through many dangers, toils, and snares. She prayed constantly for her grandchildren with addiction and visited her grandson in recovery to share her encouragement and faith. PTL