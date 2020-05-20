April 10, 1935 — April 16, 2020
Mary T. Hall Place, 85, went home to be with her precious Lord and Savior April 16, 2020. Mary was joyfully welcomed by her husband Vincent, her parents Theron and Elizabeth Hall, her sister and best friend, Peggy (Vangarderen/Revena), her brother Teddy, her sisters Jean and Ann, her oldest and youngest daughters; Mary Beth (Ryan) and Katie (Goodspeed) her grandson Kevin Fallon and many more loved ones.
Mary leaves behind eight children: Jean Cyr (Jay), Barbara Place (Jim), Vincent Place (Danna), Patricia Hamlin (Martin), Timothy Place (Michelle), Joseph Place (Marcie), Kevin Place (Dahlia) and Brian Place. She also leaves behind 31 grandchildren: Elizabeth Fawcett (Jim), Sarah Mattice (Al), Seneca Ryan, Jamie Cyr, Jackie Cyr (Alexa), Joey Cyr (Alli ), Sean Fallon, Kelly Fallon, Laura Place, Sarah Place (Dennis), Vinnie Place, Hannah Place, Melissa Place, William Daha, Matthew Hamlin (Sara), Laura Leffew (Joshua), Grace Pereria (Charles), Joseph Hamlin (Heather), Katherine Place, Meghan Higham (Brent), Christine Laramie (Tyler), Alyssa Place, Samuel Place, Benjamin Place, Teddy Place, Lexi Place, Tony Place, Logan Place (Sarah), Derek Goodspeed, Craig Goodspeed, and Darren Goodspeed. She also leaves behind 26 great-grandchildren, a brother, Norman Hall (Dana), and sisters in law, Joan Hall, Deannie Condon, and Penny Redmond, brother in law, Patrick Ravena, sons in law Daniel Ryan and Ron Goodspeed, and many nieces, nephews and prayer warrior friends.
Mary was born 1935 in North Creek, New York to Theron and Elizabeth Hall. Mary graduated from Chestertown High School in 1952, as valedictorian of her class. There she met our Dad, Vincent and together they raised our large family for 51 years.
Every evening our Mom made a big dinner and each morning, a big breakfast. She was adamant about us taking our vitamins before we ran out the door to school. She was quite ahead of her time in many ways. Each night, our Mom would come into our rooms and say prayers with us and rub our backs. And somehow, she still found time to volunteer for Right to Life and do presentations including St. Mary’s Academy.
Our Mom Loved our Lord and was eager to share this love with her children. One Christmas, our Mom gave each of us a bible and a cross. Some of the children still cherish and use this well-worn bible to this day.
Our Mom was an avid Prayer warrior and we are sure it took her half the day to complete all the prayers for her many children, grandchildren and loved ones. One of her favorites scriptures was: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Certainly, her faith got her through many dangers, toils, and snares. She prayed constantly for her grandchildren with addiction and visited her grandson in recovery to share her encouragement and faith. PTL
Our Mom had a unique sense of humor, that became more apparent in her later years along with a streak of rebellion which she indeed passed on to some of her children.
She loved family picnics and always made her delicious potato salad, leaving a portion without onion for one of her sons in law.
Our Mom was truly a Proverb’s woman and now Grace has brought her home.
Charitable donations may be made in Mary’s name to The Friends of Assisi Food Pantry, 77 Water St. Danielson Court or the Parry Romberg Connection (the rare disease our little sister had)
There will be a Celebration of Mary’s life this summer on June 27th at The Christian Worship Center in Warrensburg, followed by a potluck gathering at Ushers Park. All are welcomed.
We are grateful to God for his gift of our amazing Mom for so many years.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.