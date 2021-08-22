April 30, 1928—July 22, 2021

POUGHKEEPSIE — Mary T. Dwyer died Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Poughkeepsie, NY. Born on April 30, 1928 in Hudson Falls, NY, daughter of the late Leroy F. Tugas and Mary (Pratt) Tugas.

Predeceased by her beloved brothers Alton Tugas of Hudson Falls, NY, David Fisher of Fort Ann, NY, sister Margaret (Tugas) Transom of Baldwin, NY and her precious daughter Carolyn E. Dwyer and granddaughter Chloe Ottman.

After graduating from Hudson Falls High School in 1946, Mary worked for The Glens Falls Insurance Company and later in life for the NYS Dept. of Higher Education. Mary was an avid gardener, antique collector, knitter, reader. She was married to the late Robert H. Dwyer of Glens Falls on September 12, 1948 at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls, NY (divorced, 1980).

Beloved mother of: Mary C. Kasson (Kurt) of Smithville, TX, Constance E. Heiden (Richard) of Lancaster, PA, the late Carolyn E. Dwyer (Charles) of Kingston, NY, Robert H. Dwyer II (Pinmany) of Astoria, NY and Matthew P. Dwyer (Atiya) of Oakland, CA. Mary had many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

Donations may be made to the Fort Ann Ambulance Squad.