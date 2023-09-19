June 20, 1936—Aug. 7, 2023

LATROBE, PA – Mary Sylvia Harvey, 87, originally from Hudson Falls and later Queensbury, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2023, with loving family members by her side.

Sylvia was born on June 20, 1936, in Glens Falls. She was the daughter of the late Sylvester C. Sullivan and Mary Ethel (Jordan) Sullivan.

She was a 1953 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary education from The College of St. Rose in 1957.

Sylvia was married to Gifford S. Harvey of Hudson Falls on July 23, 1960. She was a loving and devoted caregiver to her immediate and extended family. A dedicated teacher to many in several states between 1960 and 1977, Sylvia supported her family during Gif’s military and civilian careers that brought them to various locations across the U.S. before returning to Hudson Falls in 1977.

Sylvia spent most of her tenure teaching third grade at Burgoyne Avenue Elementary in Hudson Falls. She was passionate about learning and truly loved her students and colleagues.

In retirement, Sylvia was thrilled to host her grandchildren, Kristen and Michael Edgerly, for a few weeks each summer for a personal “summer camp” filled with activities including trips to Crandall Library and many locations in the Adirondacks. She volunteered at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls and extended her career as a professional educator by grading NYS standardized tests for many years.

Sylvia’s hobbies included reading, flower gardening, long walks and conversation. She often shared fond memories of her childhood and trips to Ireland, Spain and Hawaii with the Assisted Living staff of her later years who she was extremely grateful for.

She is predeceased by her husband, Gifford and three brothers: William Sullivan, Thomas Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, in-laws and several dear friends.

Sylvia is survived by her sister, Kathleen Bernard (Sullivan); four children: Mark Harvey (Valerie Vold), Laura Edgerly (Daniel Edgerly), Daniel Harvey (Erin Harvey) and Rachel Harvey (Troy Soka); four grandchildren; two great-grandsons; several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

As was her wish, Sylvia’s final selfless act was the gift of education through her anatomical donation to the University of Pittsburgh Medical School.

When the time comes, she will be laid to rest with her husband at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Donations in Sylvia’s name may be made to the Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or by visiting www.crandalllibrary.org.