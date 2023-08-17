Oct. 4, 1936—Aug. 11, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Mary (Sullivan) Meade, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Aug. 11, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital. Born on Oct. 4, 1936 in Glens Falls, she was a lifelong area resident and daughter of the late John D. and Mary V. (Monahan) Sullivan.

After graduating from high school, Mary attended Becker Junior College in Worchester, MA, where she studied journalism.

She worked for many years for the Village of Hudson Falls, retiring in 1990 as a Court Clerk and the Secretary to Rudy Stautner, who was the Chief of Police at that time.

Mary enjoyed traveling to visit her brother Jack in California and liked to go on cruises and countless other adventures with friends. She loved to read and was always available to help someone in need.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her nephew, Michael “Mickey” Sullivan.

Mary is survived by her children: Chris Mitchell (Lisa), Pat Mitchell (Wendy), Kelly Imrie (Stephen), and Stacey Fusco (Ted); her brother, John “Jack” Sullivan; her grandchildren: Brandon Mitchell, Travis Enders, Nicholas Fusco and Alden Mayotte (Jae); her great-grandson, Emryn; many nieces and nephews including: Thomas and Sean Sullivan; and her dearest friends: Barry and Linda, Charlotte, Gina and Bob, Joan, and Scott and Kim.

Friends are invited to call from 3 p.m. to 6 pm on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A private graveside ceremony will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Beagle, the staff and nurses at Saratoga Hospital, as well as everyone at the Community Hospice of Saratoga for all of the strength and support provided to Mary and her family throughout this difficult time.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

