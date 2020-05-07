× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 26, 1941 — May 1, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Mary Sophie Baer, 78, of Lake Shore Drive, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness. Born on June 26, 1941 in Queens, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Hoffman) Schafgen.

She met Klaus George Baer on Valentine’s Day and the couple wed on Sept. 16, 1964. In 1981, George and Mary purchased the Mayfair Motel, operating it for 27 years until their retirement.

She was the loving mother of two children: Richard Baer and Susan Baer-Burke; and her husband, Cornelius “Con,” and she adored her two grandchildren: Maggie and Natalie Burke.

She had a great passion for traveling, cats, garage sales, and going out to dinner with her family and friends at her favorite local eateries including Fredericks, Cates, Pumpernickels, Diamond Point Grill, and the Old Villa Napoli. Above all she loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children, grandchildren, her loving niece Diane Ploof and her daughter Amanda.