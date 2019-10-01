FORT EDWARD — Mary Smythe Spaulding passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019, at the Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls.
She was born in Fort Edward to the late Nicholas and Marie (Kelleher) Smythe.
Mary graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1951. She married Donald Spaulding on Oct. 10, 1972. They spent 35 years together until his passing in 2005.
Mary worked for Farm Credit Bureau in Fort Edward and retired as a tax auditor for New York State in Albany after 30 years of service. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake and was a member of the Moreau Senior Center.
Mary loved to travel and was an avid reader. She especially loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Goodman, Timothy, Patrick and John Peter Smythe; and her nephews, Timothy, Dennis, Michael, Nicholas and James Smythe.
Left to cherish her memory include her sister-in-law, Helen K. Smythe; her nieces and nephews, Patricia Laviana, Mary Claire Smythe, Anne Glover, John Patrick Smythe, Mary Borden, Mary Ellen McLaurin, Linda Smythe Benford, Diane Smythe, David, Danny and Patrick Smythe and their spouses; her special great niece, Shelly Laviana; and several great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Rite of Committal will follow the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Following the committal there will be a reception held at Davidson Brothers, 184 Glen St., Glens Falls.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Amelia Suckman and her daughter, Callie, for the care and compassion that they gave Mary. In addition, we would like to thank the Pines Nursing Center for their excellent care during Mary’s time of need.
Memorial donations in Mary’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205 or to Cystic Fibrosis Capital District Chapter, 50 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Spaulding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
