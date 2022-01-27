Oct. 14, 1934—Jan. 26, 2022

GREENWICH — Mary Rose Willette, 87, a lifelong resident of Greenwich was called back to her Lord, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Granville Rehabilitation Center, following an extended period of degrading health.

She was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Cambridge, NY, to the late Michael J. and Mary (Bolaud) Brock.

Mary grew up on her family farm where she developed a love for gardening, the outdoors, and animals. Growing up an only child on the family farm, her parents taught her to love her God, value hard work and to care for others. Mary was dedicated to her God, her husband, Paul, St. Joseph’s Church, and her dogs. Mary Rose was always there to help her friends and anyone in need. She volunteered at St. Joseph’s faithfully, especially during the holidays, to help decorate the church whenever asked. She was a devout Catholic who was known for daily rosary.

She married the love of her life, Paul Willette, in July 1954, and together they shared 67 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed traveling, cruises, and bus trips with the Greenwich Senior Citizen’s Club. She was known for bringing home stories and trinkets from her trips to share with co-workers and friends. Mary also enjoyed cooking, yardwork, and spending time with her husband.

Mary will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Willette of Greenwich; her godson, David Little of Queensbury and her dear friend, Reverend David Kelley.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 35 Bleecker St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Rev. David Kelley officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 35 Bleecker St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.