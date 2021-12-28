Dec. 14, 1925—Dec. 16, 2021

GAINESVILLE, FL — Mary Rose (Casey) Holzhauer was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife during her remarkable 96 years. She passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2021, two days following her 96th birthday.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 14, 1925, Mary Rose was the daughter of Cecil (LaFave) Casey and John Casey, a veterinarian for the United States Department of Agriculture. John Casey’s position took the family all over and Mary Rose grew up in various locations. Her best friend was her brother, John, whom she adored.

When Mary Rose was 16, she moved to upstate New York. She attended SUNY Plattsburgh, earning a degree in teaching at the age of 19. There, she met Bob, who worked as a chemist at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in Rouses Point. They married on August 27, 1945, a day before Bob left to serve as a medic for World War II. Mary Rose worked as a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse in Rouses Point, NY.

Mary Rose was a clever and gregarious woman who loved to laugh and make others do the same. She and Bob spent their time traveling, entertaining friends, and were active members of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls, NY. As social as she was, she was equally independent, and had a penchant for many hobbies on her own, including drawing and painting, sewing, reading, and playing the dulcimer. She was unquestionably intelligent, with a talent for speed reading and knack for all things trivia.

Mary Rose is predeceased by her husband, Bob and daughter, Gretchen. She is survived by Ralph and daughter-in-law, Anne Marie; her four grandchildren and their spouses: Frances (Jamie) Ness, Rebecca (Sean) Lyons, Robert Holzhauer, and Melissa (Osumanu) Amoo and great-grandchildren: Oliver and James Ness; Vivian, Gianna and Keira Lyons; and Theodore, Guinevere, and Harrison Amoo.