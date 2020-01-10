Mary “Rita” “Sugar” Forgette Gordon

Rita was employed at Champlain Spinner Silk Mill in Whitehall before becoming a devoted mother of eight children and raising her family. She later worked as a waitress at Duce’s Restaurant and the Sabo’s Village Diner for many years. Rita then cooked for the newly formed Meals On Wheels Program of Whitehall from 1974 until 1989.

In 1974 she was honored with the title of “Women of the Year” for her commitment to her community. She was president and member of the Saint Ann Society for seven years. She served as a member of the Parish Council and as a Trustee for Notre Dame des Victoires (Our Lady of Hope) church. She also was a lector, Eucharistic minister, parish activity committee member, and, because of her musical talents, she was a standby organist.

Rita was a board member (secretary) for Whitehall Skene Manor Preservation Inc. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and secretary of the Senior Citizen Group of Whitehall.

Rita had many talents and one was music. She taught herself how to play the accordion and organ by ear. She could yodel, as well. Aside from her musical talent, she was known for her ability to cook and bake pies; most notably at the yearly Whitehall town-wide garage sale, the Boy Scouts and for multiple church functions such as bake sales, breakfasts, and barbecues.