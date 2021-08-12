Sept. 18, 1945—Aug. 10, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Mary P. Ruta, 75, of Lake George, NY passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Born in Maryland, on September 18, 1945, she was the daughter of the late George and Rheba (Smith) Payne.

Mary was raised in Arlington, VA. She worked many years as secretary for the Glens Falls Country Club. Mary and her late husband Louis enjoyed traveling to tropical beaches. She enjoyed needlepoint in her younger years, cooking and most of all loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis T. Ruta, who passed away on January 25, 2021.

Survivors include her two sons: Pasquale (Karen) Ruta of Queensbury and Mark Ruta of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Emily Ruta, Spencer Ruta, Lily Ruta and Bradley Ruta.

The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY with a funeral service to follow at 5 PM at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY at 9:30 am on Friday, August 13, 2021.

